Men’s soccer head coach Steve Sampson to retire after 2021 season

Cal Poly men’s soccer head coach Steve Sampson announced Tuesday morning that he will be retiring following the end of the 2021 season.

Sampson, who is in his seventh year with the Mustangs, cited his health and well-being as the reason for his retirement.

“This announcement comes as a result of extensive conversations with my physicians and family, who recommended that I reduce my activity for the improvement of my health,” Sampson said.

In his 45 year career, Sampson managed the Los Angeles Galaxy, the United States Men’s National Team and the Costa Rica Men’s National Team.

At Cal Poly, Sampson totaled 41 wins in his seven seasons, led the Mustangs to the NCAA Tournament in 2015 and hosted a Big West Tournament match in 2019 for the first time in four seasons.

Under Sampson, Cal Poly has seen 17 All-Big West Conference selections, nine players sign professional contracts and three Major League Soccer SuperDraft selections.

“I’ve been blessed to have coached for more than 45 years at every level – both domestically and internationally – and have enjoyed working with the best and brightest athletes in the United States and Costa Rica,” Sampson said. “It’s appropriate that I end my coaching career with some of the finest men I’ve come to know here at Cal Poly. I’ve truly enjoyed my time here.”

Despite the announcement, the 2021 season is far from over for the Cal Poly men’s soccer team. With a top-four finish clinched, the Mustangs will participate in the Big West Tournament beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

“We still have some work to do with the current team to go as far as possible in the postseason,” Sampson said. “I look forward to working with these extraordinary young men at Cal Poly for a strong finish to our season.”

Cal Poly will begin their search for a new head coach immediately.