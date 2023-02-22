High winds, rain and light snowfall are expected Thursday through Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 55 mph and snowfall of up to 3 feet is expected above 1500 feet, according to the NWS.

The NWS issued a winter storm warning, advising residents to avoid travel. Affected areas include cities along the Caliente and La Panza mountain ranges and Santa Margarita Lake. NWS scheduled the advisory to last from Wednesday at 5:49 a.m. to Saturday at 4 p.m.

The advisory includes a snow warning of up to 3 feet in affected areas, with wind gusts up to 55 mph.

High winds on Tuesday evening already caused multiple trees to fall and power outages for hundreds of San Luis Obispo residents, according to PGE.