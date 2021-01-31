Women’s Basketball completes road sweep over UC Riverside with 67-53 win

Cal Poly Women’s Basketball finished off the weekend with their second straight win against UC Riverside 67-53 on Saturday, Jan. 30 at the UCR Student Recreation Center.

Senior forward Sierra Campisano led the way for the Mustangs (7-5, 3-3 Big West) over the Highlanders (5-7, 2-4 Big West) with a game high 23 points and team high six rebounds. The win put the Mustangs at .500 for conference play this season.

The first quarter started off fast for the Mustangs as Campisano and sophomore guard Maddie Willet combined for nine points to put the Mustangs up 12-4 halfway through the quarter. The Mustangs would continue with a strong defensive effort to end the quarter leading with the score at 24-17.

The second quarter started slow for the Mustangs, scoring only two points through the first 3:30 of the period. Campisano sparked the offense with a three-pointer at the 6:26 mark to make the score 29-23. The Highlanders made a strong push as forward Suzan Kinran scored five points, including a three to tie the game at 31-31. The second quarter ended with the last points coming from Campisano to leave the score at the half 35-33.

The second half started off with UC Riverside taking their first lead of the game as guard Keilanei Cooper knocked down a three at the 7:41 mark to make the score 38-37. The Mustangs answered back with an offensive flurry of 15 unanswered points to end the quarter with the score sitting at 52-38.

Cal Poly continued their offensive attack into the fourth quarter as junior guard Gianna Silvestri scored five points to contribute to the Mustangs going up by 20 points. The Mustangs held on to the double-digit lead through the rest of the quarter as the game ended 67-53.

The Mustangs finished the game with better percentages in field goals (53.7%), three-pointers (55.6%), and free throws (66.7%) than their opponent. Cal Poly also beat out UC Riverside in rebounds (31-28) and turnovers (15-18).

Cal Poly continues the season in two weeks with a back-to-back series at Cal State Fullerton starting Friday, Feb. 12 inside Titan Gym.