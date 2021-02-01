Freshman powerlifter breaks barriers hundreds of pounds at a time

For business administration freshman Audrey Nguy, the source of her self confidence does not come from makeup or social media, but rather; powerlifting.

“I am not that girl who goes in [to the gym] to only do five-pound sets, and I am not the girl going in to do five-pound sets to watch a dude slam ten,” Nguy said. “I am going in to slam that ten for myself.”

Nguy found her love for weight and powerlifting in her freshman year of high school when she was on her high school’s track team. During this time, Nguy participated in shot put and disc, which involved a lot of weight training.

“I was realizing that I preferred to be in the weight room than actually on the track,” Nguy said.

Nguy did weightlifting for her first two years of high school and then transitioned to powerlifting her junior and senior year. Training for powerlifting consisted of Nguy going to the gym for two hours a day, six days a week, for six to seven months straight.

At her first meet, Nguy was racking about 200 pounds, whereas other powerlifters normally racked between 300 to 500 pounds per meet. Nguy currently has the ability to lift up to 550 pounds.

Nguy remembers her first meet being extremely nerve-wracking and intense.

“I was the youngest girl there, I am 5’4, and I was barely lifting 200 pounds,” Nguy said. “You have to have a very heavy mindset to go through powerlifting in comparison to other sports.”

Although the sport is demanding, Nguy wanted to do something that would physically push her that was outside of school.