Women’s basketball has games against UC Riverside and UC Davis canceled due to COVID-19

Cal Poly women’s basketball will not be playing against UC Riverside on Thursday, Jan. 13 or UC Davis on Saturday, Jan. 15 due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 protocols were not met within the Cal Poly program, which forced the cancelation of play.

According to the Big West protocols for COVID-19, the games will not be rescheduled. The games will be viewed as no contests on the teams’ schedules.

The next game the 1-11 Mustangs are slated to play is against CSU Bakersfield on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. inside Mott Athletics Center.