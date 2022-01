To start off winter quarter, all Cal Poly students were required to take an on-campus COVID-19 test during the first week of classes –– January 2 to January 9. The tests, scheduled by appointment or available by walk-in at the University Union, had long wait times and some students had to wait upwards of two hours. Mustang News Reporter Ava Kershner visited campus to ask students how they felt about on-campus testing.