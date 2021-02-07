Women’s Basketball split their series after tough loss against Hawai’i

Cal Poly Women’s Basketball split their two-game series after a 66-60 loss against the University of Hawai’i on Saturday, Feb. 6 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustangs’ (8-6, 4-4 Big West) three-game winning streak was snapped in Saturday’s loss while the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors (4-5, 3-4 Big West) earned their first win since Jan. 23.

The Mustangs got the game started with a three-point play on a drive by sophomore guard Abbey Ellis, but Hawai’i went on a 7-0 run to take a 7-3 lead with 6:49 left in the first quarter.

A couple made baskets from Ellis and sophomore guard Maddie Willett tied the game at 7-7 with 5:25 left in the first quarter. The two teams continued to trade baskets throughout the remainder of the first quarter, but the Rainbow Warriors’ four first quarter three-point shots gave them a 20-18 edge at the end of the period.

Both teams were locked in defensively throughout the second quarter, but the Rainbow Warriors still had a 31-27 with 1:56 left in the quarter. The Mustangs were able to get the defensive stops they needed in the final two minutes of the quarter, but they still trailed 31-29 at halftime.

Ellis led the team in scoring at halftime with 11 points while senior forward Sierra Campisano finished the first half with six points and three rebounds.

The second half opened with the Rainbow Warriors making a couple wing three-pointers to give themselves a 37-33 lead in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

The Mustangs tried to keep pace, but the Rainbow Warriors’ offense kept them ahead by making seven straight field goals in the third quarter. The Mustangs deficit grew to seven points with the score at 52-45 at the end of the third quarter.

The Mustangs climbed back into the game in the fourth quarter after a couple of baskets from Campisano in the low post to cut the deficit to four points with 6:39 left. Then another made basket from Ellis tied the game at 55-55 with 4:48 left in the game.

A driving layup from the Rainbow Warriors gave them a 59-57 lead with under two minutes left in the game. Ellis responded with a three-pointer from the top of the key that gave them a one-point lead.

The Rainbow Warriors regained the lead after converting a three-point play to gain a 62-60 lead in the final minute of the game.

Ellis finished with a game high 24 points while Campisano finished the game with 10 points and four rebounds.

The Mustangs will look to bounce back in their next two-game series at Cal State Fullerton on Feb. 12 and 13 inside Titan Gymnasium.