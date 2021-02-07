Jewish fraternity house vandalized with swastikas

Last night, swastikas and anti-Semitic remarks were spray-painted on and in front of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house — a Jewish-affiliated organization.
“We do not tolerate or condone this behavior,” Alpha Epsilon Pi wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Our chapter and the entire Jewish community stand together proudly against those who are uneducated and those who encourage hateful acts.”
The vandal is unknown, but the San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating the crime, according to a campus-wide email from Cal Poly administration.
The hate crime was committed during the Shabbat, a day of rest and religious practice lasting from sunset on Friday to sunset on Saturday.
The fraternity asked the community to support them by educating others on increases in anti-Semitism, they wrote in the Instagram post.
“Behavior that promotes any form of hate and seeks to make members of our community feel unsafe and unwelcome — especially in their own home — has absolutely no place in our community,” the campus-wide email read.