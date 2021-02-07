Jewish fraternity house vandalized with swastikas

Last night, swastikas and anti-Semitic remarks were spray-painted on and in front of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house — a Jewish-affiliated organization.

“We do not tolerate or condone this behavior,” Alpha Epsilon Pi wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Our chapter and the entire Jewish community stand together proudly against those who are uneducated and those who encourage hateful acts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALPHA EPSILON PI (@sloaepi)

The vandal is unknown, but the San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating the crime, according to a campus-wide email from Cal Poly administration.

The hate crime was committed during the Shabbat, a day of rest and religious practice lasting from sunset on Friday to sunset on Saturday.

The fraternity asked the community to support them by educating others on increases in anti-Semitism, they wrote in the Instagram post.

“Behavior that promotes any form of hate and seeks to make members of our community feel unsafe and unwelcome — especially in their own home — has absolutely no place in our community,” the campus-wide email read.