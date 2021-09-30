Women’s basketball unveils 2021-22 season schedule

Cal Poly women’s basketball released their 2021-22 schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The Mustangs, coming off a 13-11 season, will compete in a 29-game season that includes 16 games inside Mott Athletics Center.

The regular season tips off on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Santa Clara and is followed up by a tough matchup with Louisville for the home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The Cardinals finished the 2020-21 season ranked No. 6 in the nation, so the home opener will be a tough task for Cal Poly.

That game begins a five-game homestand that includes matchups against University of St. Thomas and Montana State on Thanksgiving weekend.

Big West Conference play will kick off for the Mustangs at Long Beach State as they take on the Beach on Thursday, Dec. 30.

The Big West schedule is highlighted by two matchups against Blue-Green rival UC Santa Barbara. The Gauchos come to Mott Athletics Center on Thursday, Jan. 6 while the Mustangs travel to Santa Barbara on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The final game of Big West play will take place on Saturday, Mar. 5 when Cal Poly makes the trip to UC San Diego.

The Big West Conference Tournament, which the Mustangs got past the first round in during the 2020-21 season, begins on Tuesday, Mar. 8 and will run through Saturday, Mar. 12 inside the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV.