Men’s soccer opens up Big West play with 1-1 draw against Sacramento State

Led by junior goalkeeper Carlos Arce-Hurtado, Cal Poly men’s soccer tied 1-1 in the state’s capital on Wednesday, Sept. 29 against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The first conference game for both the Mustangs (2-4-2, 0-0-1 Big West), who had dropped their last three games, and the Hornets (2-6-2, 0-0-1 Big West) went into double overtime, as neither team was able to clinch a victory.

A scoreless first half saw both teams squander some opportunities. Cal Poly’s lone shot on goal from redshirt freshman forward Drew Patterson sliced off the right post while Arce-Hurtado was held quiet, only being threatened a couple of times by the Hornets.

However, the Mustangs came out of the half with a new pace, scoring within the first ten minutes. Senior captain forward Emmanuel Perez struck a rocket into the top right corner off a crossing pass from freshman defender Ori Bitton to give the Mustangs the 1-0 lead. The score was Perez’s first of the season.

The goal started a very physical second half as both teams traded fouls and cards. 22 total fouls were committed, including six yellow cards and the disqualification of Sacramento State’s Christian Powell, who was sent off in the 58th minute for unsporting behavior.

Being down a player didn’t stop the Hornets from creating multiple scoring chances in the second half of regulation. The continued pressure was capped off by a Genaro Alfaro solo run through the teeth of the Mustangs’ defense to tie the game at 1-1 in the 68th minute, a score that remained for the rest of regulation

In overtime, freshman defender Jacob Glass’s header that rang the crossbar in the 98th minute was the Mustangs’ only chance. On the other end, Arce-Hurtado’s diving save in the top left corner of the goal late in the match clinched the draw and the end of the Mustang losing streak.

Cal Poly ended the game with three more total shots off of two more corner kick opportunities. Meanwhile, Arce-Hurtado recorded six saves, including the game-saver.

The Mustangs will travel back home as they look to pick up their first conference win against CSU Northridge on Sunday, Oct. 3 inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.