Women’s golf ends Gunrock Invitational in sixth place

Cal Poly women’s golf jumped three spots into a tie for sixth place during the Gunrock Invitational at the Del Paso Country Club on Monday, Feb. 28 and Tuesday, Mar. 1.

Freshman Kaylyn Noh led the final round with a four-under-par 68. She jumped 17 spots on the leaderboard, finishing in a tie for 12th place with three other golfers.

Also finishing in the top 20 was Kamille Dimayuga, another Cal Poly freshman. Dimayuga ended in a four-way tie for 16th place with a two-under-par 214 aggregate.

Junior Jensen Jalufka posted a 70 to tie for 31st place, while senior Elizabeth Scholtes had a final-round 72 and finished tied for 45th place. Senior Vanessa Wang, another Mustang, got a 75 for a 225 total and 51st place.

Competing as an individual, senior Caroline Cantlay finished in a tie for 23rd place with a 68, climbing 18 spots after bettering her scores of two 74s on Monday.

The Mustangs combined score was a 282 on Tuesday, the third-best round in the field. Overall, the team tied for sixth place with Sacramento State as they recorded a two-over-par 866 total.

Stanford claimed first place with a 50-under-par 814, 36 strokes ahead of Washington.

The individual winner was Rachel Heck of Stanford, who finished with an 18-under-par 198 aggregate, four shots ahead of teammate Rose Zhang.

Cal Poly’s next tournament is on Monday, Mar. 21 and Tuesday, Mar. 22 at the Fresno State Classic. It will be held at the Copper River Country Club and is the final tournament prior to the 2022 Big West Conference Championships, which Cal Poly will be hosting.