Women’s golf ends season with 10th-place finish at NCAA Stanford Regional

Cal Poly women’s golf placed 10th in the NCAA Stanford Regional women’s golf tournament from Monday, May 9 through Wednesday, May 11, ending their season just before the NCAA tournament.

Freshman Kaylyn Noh earned a top-20 individual finish while the Mustangs shot 27-over-par to finish 10th out of 12 teams competing for a top-four finish and a trip to the NCAA National Championships.

The Mustangs earned their spot for the NCAA regionals by capturing their second straight Big West title after beating Hawaii in a playoff hole.

Noh was three-under-par through the first 11 holes of her final round in the regionals before carding two bogeys on two of the next three holes. She parred the remaining holes to finish with a 70 and a tie for 19th place.

Junior Jensen Jalufka posted a 72 in the final round to finish in a tie for 28th place while senior Caroline Cantlay matched par at 71 for a 30th-place tie.

Cal Poly’s other scores were a 74 by senior Vanessa Wang to reach 39th place while senior Elizabeth Scholes shot 77 to finish in 57th place.

Jalufka finished tied for 14th in par-4, scoring at three-over-par, and was one of eight golfers to card an eagle at the event. Noh was tied for 13th in par-5, scoring at three-under-par and her 38 pars over 54 holes were tied for seventh.

The four teams to reach the NCAA Championships from this regional tournament were USC, LSU, Stanford and Purdue. USC led the way, shooting 15-under-par while LSU and Stanford shot seven-under-par.

Noh concluded her first year with the Mustangs at No. 1 on the list of single-season scoring averages at 73.2, while Cantlay holds the school record for career scoring average at 74.84 over 102 rounds.