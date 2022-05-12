Grammy Award-winning ensemble will perform with Cal Poly choirs in the PAC

Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer will perform with two Cal Poly choirs — Polyphonics and Chamber Choir — on May 12 at the Performing Arts Center.

The performance will include selections from Chanticleer’s current tour, preview music from Cal Poly choirs’ current season and conclude with a finale joint performance of “Beauty of the Day”.

“Everywhere we go, I feel the energy and excitement that people get from us singing and then, when we hear other groups perform, it’s really inspiring,” Chanticleer Music Director Tim Keeler said.

“Beauty of the Day,” a concert by composer Nico Muhly, was commissioned by Chanticleer and features university organist Paul Woodring. Director of choral activities and vocal studies Scott Glysson will conduct Cal Poly’s ensembles, according to a Cal Poly news release.

This concert was supposed to debut two years ago, but was rescheduled twice due to the pandemic.

Kinesiology senior Connor Entenman serves as Polyphonic’s bass section leader. Entenman has been involved in Cal Poly choirs since freshman year and said he looks forward to performing alongside the “world-renowned group” Chanticleer.

“This is probably a once in a lifetime opportunity for me, as somebody who’s not going to be pursuing any kind of voice later on,” Entenman said.

Entenman has cultivated a network of friends through his involvement in Cal Poly choirs.

“They are my family,” Entenman said. “It’s had a pretty big impact on my life in terms of friendship and just having a place where I feel really like I belong.”



Chanticleer was founded in 1978 and has sold over one million recordings, according to the news release. The group tours around the world and has been recognized as “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker, according to a Cal Poly press release.



Polyphonics is Cal Poly’s most advanced choral ensemble and also tours around the world. Recent and upcoming tours include San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Carnegie Hall, England and France, according to their website. The Cal Poly Chamber Choir specializes in the performance of works from the Renaissance and Baroque, as well as modern chamber music.

Cal Poly music senior and member of Polyphonics and Chamber Choir Dylan Benander has been involved with Cal Poly choir since freshman year. Benander looks forward to singing alongside Chanticleer.

“It’s very challenging music so it’s nice to get to sing something that’s not the kind of stuff you sing every day,” Benander said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”



The concert is sponsored by Cal Poly’s Music Department, the College of Liberal Arts, Instructionally Related Activities program and an anonymous community donor.



Students can purchase tickets for $15 at the Performing Arts Center’s website or can call the Cal Poly Ticket Office at 805-SLO-4TIX.