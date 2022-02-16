Women’s golf finishes sixth in The Show at UNLV

Cal Poly’s women’s golf team posted a four-person 313 total, slipping out of a three-way tie for fourth place and into sixth place with an 896 aggregate from Monday, Feb. 14 to Tuesday, Feb. 15 in The Show Tournament at Spanish Trail County Club.

Windy conditions prevented all golfers from breaking par, as just one closest golfer matched it with a 72. Of the 84 rounds played, more than half were 80 or higher.

Tournament host UNLV held onto the team title with a four-under-par 301 aggregate, despite the less than ideal weather conditions.

Nevada finished in second, 13 strokes behind the Rebels, and Augusta finished in third at 17 over par.

Cal Poly junior Jensen Jalufka and senior Elizabeth Scholtes finished in the top 20, sharing 17th place with five other golfers.

Freshman Kamille Dimayuga recorded a 226 total and 35th place, while senior Vanessa Wang ended with a 229 total and 47th place. Freshman Kaylyn Noh, who notched an eagle, finished with a 230 total and 55th place.

Individually, Nevada’s Leah John finished first with a four-under-par 212 total and a two-stroke victory over Kendall Todd of UNLV. Nicole Lorup, also of UNLV, was another shot back in third place.

Jalufka finished tied for second in par-3, scoring at one under par. Wang’s 37 pars over 54 holes were tied for ninth place.

The next event for women’s golf is the Gunrock Invitational, which starts on Monday, Feb. 28 at the Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento.