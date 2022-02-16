Woman dies in RV fire at San Luis Obispo County Safe Parking lot

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an RV fire that killed a woman and her cats Tuesday morning at the county’s Safe Parking Program for unhoused residents.

Fire crews received a report at approximately 6:16 a.m. of an RV on fire at the county’s Safe Parking area at 1400 Kansas Ave., according to a CAL FIRE SLO update on the PulsePoint emergency response app.

The resident of the RV and “several” cats died in the fire, CAL FIRE SLO officials confirmed in a tweet.

The Safe Parking Program aims to provide a place for unhoused community members and families to stay overnight and to be connected with social services.

RV FIRE: Kansas Ave x HWY 1. #KansasIC At approx. 0630 this morning an RV fire broke out at the Kansas Ave Safe Parking location. The resident of the RV is confirmed deceased along with several cats. Investigator is on scene. #CountyOfSlo @SLOSheriff pic.twitter.com/aTg9c10uWj — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) February 15, 2022

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and CAL FIRE SLO did not immediately respond to Mustang News’ requests for more information.