American Red Cross, in partnership with the City of Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo County opened a shelter in Morro Bay on Friday, Jan. 20 for residents who were displaced from their homes due to the recent winter storm. The shelter is located at the Morro Bay Community Center at 1001 Kennedy Way.

The shelter opened at 2:00 p.m. Friday and will close the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 24.

According to a press release, “Anyone who has been displaced from their residence due to the storms is welcome,” including their pets.

The last time the Morro Bay community center opened as a storm relief shelter, about three people show up who were displaced from their physical homes and 20 unhoused individuals come for shelter, according to Recreation Services Manager at the City of Morro Bay Kirk Carmichael.

Carmichael was unable to comment on the number of individuals the shelter is expecting to show up at this time.

The County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services is asking residents who have been displaced to fill out the Shelter Interest Form.

The community center will begin housing individuals in smaller rooms throughout the building and expand as necessary, according to Carmichael. In the past, they had used the gymnasium for shelter, but it is currently occupied, Carmichael said.

RecoverSlo.org has additional information for those impacted by the storm, including how displaced residents can safely re-enter their homes, where to find Red Cross Clean-up kits, what recovery resources are available, and how to receive financial assistance for those who have experienced damage to their homes or businesses.

For further questions, call the County Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5678.