Women’s soccer ends home stand with 4-2 win over Sacramento State

Cal Poly women’s soccer secured back-to-back victories for the first time in 2021 with a high-scoring 4-2 victory over Sacramento State on Sunday, Aug. 29 inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

This was the highest scoring game of the season for the Mustangs (2-2) as they took down the Hornets (0-3-1).

Cal Poly was the first to get on the board just 2:57 into the game, their earliest goal this season. Freshman midfielder McKenna Carbon found the back of the net off of a pass from junior defender Sammy Zanni to jump out to the very early 1-0 lead.

However, Sacramento State bounced right back with two goals in a two minute span to take a 2-1 lead just 10 minutes into the game.

After 18 minutes of back and forth offense in the first half, junior midfielder for the Mustangs Sidra Bugsch scored following a pass from junior forward Brooke Rubinstein to tie the game up at 2-2.

The 2-2 tie was held into the halftime locker room, despite Cal Poly outshooting the Hornets by a 10-4 margain.

After the evenly matched first half, the second half was dominated by the Mustangs.

In the 48th minute, sophomore defender Kylie Rojas broke the tie with a score, putting Cal Poly up for good.

The Mustang defense shined in the second half, not allowing a shot or a corner kick by Sacramento State.

The win was sealed in the 85th minute after a goal by freshman midfielder Kate Reedy made it 4-2. Sophomore forward Olivia Ortiz assisted on Reedy’s first goal of her collegiate career.

Overall, Cal Poly outshot the Hornets 21-4 and were only called for five fouls compared to the 13 of Sacramento State. Junior goalkeeper Ava Dorvillier was credited with two saves in the game.

The Mustangs will be on the road for the first time this season to take on Air Force on Thursday, Sep. 2 at 5:00PM inside Cadet Soccer Stadium.