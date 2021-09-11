Women’s soccer shutout in second half, falls to Gonzaga 2-1

Cal Poly women’s soccer led Gonzaga 1-0 through 56 minutes, but ultimately fell 2-1 to the Bulldogs after two second-half goals on Friday, Sep. 10 at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

The Mustangs (3-4) had a strong first half both offensively and defensively, holding a lead and pitching a shutout.

Junior goalkeeper Ava Dorvillier saved four of a career-high nine shots in the half to lead the defense. Offensively, Cal Poly ended Gonzaga’s 291-minute shutout streak when sophomore midfielder Camille Lafaix scored the opening goal in the 36th minute to put Cal Poly ahead 1-0.

Gonzaga had goal opportunities in the final minute of the first half when Gonzaga’s Erin Healy hit the crossbar and teammate Lauren Elwar struck the left post four seconds later. However, they were unsuccessful and the Mustangs carried the lead into the half

The second half was a different story, as Gonzaga capitalized on their opportunities and sharpened their defense to close out the game.

The Bulldogs equalized in the 57th minute when Maddie Kemp scored her West Coast Conference-leading sixth goal of the year on a header off a cross from midfielder Willow Collins. Then, Bulldog defender Jordan Thompson scored the game-winning goal in the 85th minute to secure the victory.

Although the Mustangs had 10 shots in the first half, they were held to only two in the second half. Throughout the match, Gonzaga outshot Cal Poly 18-12, with 11 Bulldog shots being on target while the Mustangs had just two on target.

Cal Poly will look to return to .500 this season when they play San Jose State on Sunday, Sep. 12 at noon inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.