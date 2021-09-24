Women’s soccer wins Big West opener with golden goal in overtime against Cal State Fullerton

Led by sophomore midfielder Camille Lafaix, Cal Poly women’s soccer won their first conference matchup of the season 3-2 in overtime against Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, Sept. 23 inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

Cal Poly (5-5-0, 1-0-0 in Big West) got a two-goal performance, including the golden goal, from Lafaix to take down the Titans (3-8-0, 0-1-0).

Fullerton was coming off three straight wins as they made the trip up to San Luis Obispo to open Big West Conference play while the Mustangs had split their last six games.

The Titans started early, grabbing the 1-0 lead by way of a header from ​​Amanda Torrres that found the back of the net just under 10 minutes into the game.

However, the Mustangs battled back with the help of junior goalkeeper Ava Dorvillier, who came up with two big saves during the defensive stretch.

Off of the two saves by Dorvillier, the Cal Poly offense made a surge in the final 10 minutes of the half.

After two chances to tie it up, the Mustangs converted in the 43rd minute as Lafaix made a pair of great moves in the box to set up junior midfielder Megan Hansen for the equalizer.

“I thought we did a great job and we battled the whole time,” Cal Poly head coach Alex Crozier said. “We had, the last couple games, given up late goals and we didn’t do that, so we’re growing. We’re getting better and this is a step in the right direction.”

Cal Poly kept the momentum as the second half began with a goal in the 55th minute by Lafaix, her third of the season. Sophomore forwards Olivia Ortiz and Nikki Trucco were credited with the assist to give the Mustangs the 2-1 lead.

Back and forth play left both sides with chances to score as the half continued. However, it was Fullerton that came through and found the equalizer in the 70th minute with a goal from Haley Brown.

Neither team was able to score again in regulation, so the game headed to overtime tied at 2-2.

Overtime ended almost as quickly as it started with Lafaix continuing her dominating night with a goal in the 93rd minute off another assist from Ortiz. This was Lafaix’s second career two-goal match.

“I told her ‘you’re going to have a great game tomorrow night’,” Crozier said. “She’s a fantastic player and she’s still got a lot of room to grow, too.”

The dynamic duo of Ortiz and Lafaix spoke excitedly about their connection after the game.

“Camille and I work really well off each other and we’ve been practicing those crosses and finishes on our own,” Ortiz said. “It was really cool to see that happen.”

The Mustangs heavily outshot the Titans 22-13 while fouls proved to be costly for Fullerton, as they were called 13 times against them with just three going against Cal Poly.

The Mustangs will look to open up Big West play with back-to-back wins as they take on UC Riverside on Sunday, Sept. 26 in Alex G. Spanos Stadium.