Women’s tennis cruises to eighth straight win with 7-0 sweep of UC Riverside

No. 72 women’s tennis dominated UC Riverside with a 7-0 sweep on Friday, Apr. 8 at the Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs (13-4, 6-0 Big West) have now won eight straight and have yet to lose at home, with a record of 9-0. Meanwhile, the Highlanders (3-12, 0-7 Big West) continued their rough conference season.

In the first doubles matchup, redshirt juniors Emily Ackerman and Kim Bhunu won 6-2 to get the team rolling.

Following that up, the duo of graduate Laura Bente and freshman Peyton Dunkle clinched the doubles point after a 6-0 win.

Redshirt sophomores Delanie Dunkle and Melissa LaMette saw their matchup go unfinished when they were up 4-3.

Cal Poly continued to dominate with six wins in straight sets to sweep singles play.

To kick off singles play, both Bente and Delanie Dunkle made quick work of their opponents with 6-0, 6-0 wins. Bente has now won four straight while Delanie has won seven in a row.

Peyton Dunkle, like her sister, won her seventh straight singles matchup with a 6-0, 6-1 win that clinched the overall matchup for the Mustangs. She is now 11-2 on the year, the best winning percentage on the team.

Bhunu, LaMette and Ackerman topped off the conference sweep with straight-set wins of their own.

The Mustangs will face a tough non-conference test when they take on No. 18 USC on Sunday, Apr. 10 in Los Angeles before ending conference play.