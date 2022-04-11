Women’s tennis falls to No. 18 USC 4-2, snaps winning streak

Cal Poly women’s tennis had its eight-match win streak snapped by No. 18 USC after a 4-2 loss at Marks Stadium on Sunday, Apr. 10.

The No. 72 Mustangs (13-5, 6-0 Big West) started off by taking the doubles point, but USC (16-10, 6-3 Pac-12) jumped out to a 3-1 lead in singles and held on for the win. This was the first loss for Cal Poly since Saturday, Mar. 5 against the University of San Francisco.

In doubles, the No. 1 pairing of redshirt juniors Emily Ackerman and Kim Bhunu won their match 6-4. Following up their win were sophomores Melissa LaMette and Delanie Dunkle with a 7-6 (7-3) win of their own to secure the doubles point.

Ackerman and Bhunu moved to 13-4 on the year and are now on a nine-match streak. LaMette and Dunkle are 9-3 and took their third match in a row.

The Trojans took an early lead in singles after winning at the No, 6, No. 2, and No. 1 spots. Dunkle made the series 3-2 after winning at the No. 5 spot in straight sets 6-4 and 6-3.

USC finished the match off after McKenna Koenig won in a three-set match against Ackerman at the No. 4 spot, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Cal Poly will continue its strong Big West season at UC Irvine on Friday, Apr. 15 and Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, Apr. 16.