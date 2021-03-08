Women’s Tennis remains unbeaten after defeating Fresno State 4-2

Cal Poly Women’s Tennis remained unbeaten this season after defeating Fresno State 4-2 on Saturday, March 6 at Mustang Tennis Complex.

With the victory, the Mustangs improve their perfect start to the season to 6-0.

Despite the 4-2 victory, for the first time this year, the Mustangs did not secure the doubles point. The Bulldogs’ (4-3) No. 1 pairing of Dalia Ahmed and Deniza Marcinkevica kicked things off with a 6-2 win over redshirt freshman Delanie Dunkle and Melissa LaMette. Cal Poly’s No. 2 duo of redshirt freshman Dominique Stone and redshirt junior MacKenzie Worsnop then won their match 6-3 to force the doubles point to come down to court three. However, Fresno State’s No. 3 pairing of Cristina Flaquer and A.C. Hummel defeated freshman Shreya Ravilla and junior Grace Olyphant 6-3 to take the point.

Despite the Bulldogs taking the doubles point, the Mustangs shined in singles play.

LaMette earned Cal Poly’s first point of the match after defeating Marcinkevica in consecutive sets, 7-5, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot to tie the score at 1-1. With the victory, LaMette is now a team-best 6-0 this season and 14-0 for her career.

Stone then gave Cal Poly a 2-1 lead after defeating Ahmed 6-4 in the first set and 7-5 in the second set at the No. 1 position.

Worsnop extended the Mustangs’ lead to 3-1 after an impressive 6-0, 6-2 victory at the No. 6 spot for her first singles victory of the season.

Fresno State came within striking distance after winning the No. 3 spot to cut Cal Poly’s lead to 3-2. However, Olyphant clinched the victory for the Mustangs after a back-and-forth 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win at the No. 4 position.

The Mustangs are now 15-2 over their last 17 matches dating back to last year’s shortened season.

The Mustangs will look to continue their perfect record on the road when they face UC Riverside on Friday, March 12 at 1:30 p.m.