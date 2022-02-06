Women’s tennis seizes 4-0 win over Sacramento State in home-opener

In their home-opener of the 2022 season, Cal Poly women’s tennis garnered a 4-0 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs (2-2) revealed their game-day strengths by closing out the Hornets (0-5), all while starting a possible rising comeback and placing an end to their two-match losing streak.

At the start of the day, Cal Poly earned wins at their No. 1 and No. 2 doubles spots.

The Mustangs secured the doubles point against Sac State by collecting wins from No. 1 pairing redshirt junior Kim Bhunu and redshirt junior Emily Ackerman, and No. 2 duo redshirt sophomore Melissa Lamette and redshirt sophomore Delanie Dunkle. Both matches led to a defeat of the Hornets, 6-2.

Bhunu and Ackerman now have a four-win streak, while Dunkle and LaMette boast a three-game win streak of their own.

Moving into singles play, the Mustangs and freshman Peyton Dunkle picked up their first win 6-1, 6-1 on court No. 5.

To extend the Mustang lead to 2-0, Bhunu at the No.1 spot defeated her opponent 6-3, 6-2. Cal Poly’s No.3 Lamette then further pushed her team’s lead to 3-0 after securing a 6-2, 6-2 win.

When the match was called, freshman Misha Berry was close to securing her second set victory but remained caught at 6-1, 6-5 (DNF).

With this victory, the Mustangs will go back on the road for their first Big West match against UC San Diego on Friday, Feb. 1 with the first match starting at 1 pm.