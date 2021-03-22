Women’s Tennis shuts out UC Irvine 7-0 to remain undefeated

Cal Poly Women’s Tennis continued its unbeaten streak after a 7-0 home sweep against UC Irvine in its second Big West matchup this season on Sunday, March 21 at Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs (7-0, 2-0 Big West) started the game by taking the doubles point early on to go up 1-0 on the scoreboard.

Cal Poly’s No. 2 duo of redshirt freshmen Melissa LaMette and Delanie Dunkle initiated the shutout by dominating UC Irvine’s (0-6, 0-2 Big West) pair of Jessica Tsukiji and Halla Alajeely on the No. 2 court with a 6-1 victory.

The Mustangs continued the momentum with their No. 1 duo of redshirt sophomores Kim Bhunu and Emily Ackerman comfortably taking down the Anteaters’ pair of Jenna Schlatter and Arianna Tilbury 6-2 to clinch the doubles point.

The matchup between Cal Poly’s redshirt freshman Dominique Stone and redshirt junior MacKenzie Worsnop versus Irvine’s Dasee Carter and Emily Fowler on court three remained unfinished at 4-3.

Cal Poly carried its energy into singles play with Stone taking down Tsukiji in two consecutive sets of 6-2 at the No. 1 spot.

LaMette extended the lead for the Mustangs, winning 6-3 in the first set and 6-2 in the second set at the No. 3 spot. With the victory, she now holds the team-best record going 7-0 this season and 15-0 for her career.

Cal Poly confirmed the victory early on at the No. 4 spot after Dunkle won both of her sets 6-2 and 6-4.

However, the Mustangs kept the pace going with Ackerman winning two tough contested sets of 6-4 at the No. 5 spot.

At the No. 6 spot, freshman Shreya Ravilla won her first set 7-5 and her second set 6-3 to put the Mustangs up 6-0.

UC Irvine put up a fight and won the first set 6-1 against Bhunu at the No. 2 spot. However, she bounced back by winning the second set 7-6 and won the tiebreaker set 10-1 to close out the 7-0 victory.

Dating back to last year’s shortened season, the Mustangs are now 16-2 over their last 18 matches.

Cal Poly will continue its four-game home stand against San Francisco in non-conference play on Monday, March 22 at Mustang Tennis Complex.