No. 5 Beach Volleyball extends win streak to five matches with two home victories

Cal Poly Beach Volleyball defeated the Boise State Broncos and No. 15 Arizona Wildcats on Sunday, March 21 inside the Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex.

With the two wins, the Mustangs (8-3) extended their winning streak to 5 matches.

In the first match of the day, Cal Poly swept Boise State (4-5). All five wins for the Mustangs ended in straight sets.

The No. 2 pairing of redshirt senior Amy Ozee and redshirt sophomore Jayelin Lombard swept the Broncos 21-17 and 21-14. The second pair to finish was at the No. 4 court, where freshman Sam Strah and redshirt sophomore Eleonore Johansen won by scores of 21-15 and 21-19.

Redshirt senior Emily Sonny and redshirt junior Macy Gordon dominated at the No. 1 court, winning 21-18 and 21-9. The No. 5 pairing of redshirt sophomore Delaney Peranich and redshirt sophomore Kalee Graff kept it rolling for the Mustangs, sweeping Boise State 21-15 and 21-17.

Finishing off the sweep was the No. 3 pair of redshirt junior Mariah Whalen and redshirt junior Tia Miric. They won by scores of 21-16 and 21-19.

The Mustangs kept their momentum in the second match of the doubleheader, where they defeated the No. 15 Arizona Wildcats (7-1) by the score of 3-2.

At the No. 2 court, Ozee and Lombard stayed hot, defeating the Wildcats 21-12 and 21-11. The pair improved to 6-4 on the season.

The No. 4 pair of Strah and Johansen dropped their first set 18-21, but bounced back in set two, winning 21-17. After falling behind 0-6 in set three, the pair came back to tie the set 15-15, but ended up falling 15-17. They are 4-1 when playing together.

Redshirt sophomore Vanessa Roscoe and redshirt freshman Josie Ulrich picked up a win for the Mustangs, defeating the Wildcats 21-17 and 21-19. The duo moves to 4-4 on the season.

The No. 1 pair of Sonny and Gordon secured the win for Cal Poly when they won by scores of 21-14 and 21-13. They improve to 7-3 as a pair.

The No. 3 duo of Whalen and Miric dropped the first set 18-21, but came back to win set two 21-16, however, they fell in set three 15-13. They are 2-2 this season when playing together.

With the victory against the Wildcats, the Mustangs are now 3-3 against ranked opponents.

The Mustangs’ home stand continues with five matches on March 26 and 27 when they host the Big West Challenge.