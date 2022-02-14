Women’s tennis splits matchups to UC San Diego and San Diego State in rollercoaster weekend

Cal Poly women’s tennis split two matches over the weekend against UC San Diego and San Diego State University, winning 7-0 on Friday, Feb. 11 on the Northview Tennis Courts and losing 0-7 on Saturday, Feb. 12 in the Aztec Tennis Center.

Friday

Cal Poly (3-3, 1-0 Big West) had no issues getting the win against UC San Diego (2-5, 1-1 Big West) in their game on Friday for their second consecutive victory.

Cal Poly won the doubles point by winning two of the three doubles matchups. Redshirt sophomores Melissa LaMette and Delanie Dunkle took the first match of the day 6-1 in the No. 2 spot, improving their record on the year to 4-1.

The No. 1 duo of redshirt juniors Kim Bhunu and Emily Ackerman fell in the second finish of doubles matchups 6-3, dropping their season record together to 4-3.

To clinch the doubles point, freshmen Eliza Bates and Peyton Dunkle won their matchup 6-3. They are 1-1 when playing together this year.

In singles play, Delanie Dunkle got the Mustangs on the board first by winning in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.

Bates won the next matchup 6-3, 6-1 from the No. 6 spot to get her first win on the season. Then, Ackerman played in the No. 3 spot and won both of her sets 6-2.

Sophomore Shreya Ravilla did not play in a doubles match, but did play in the No. 5 singles spot. She won her match in a third set super tiebreaker 2-6, 6-0, 10-5.

Bhunu played in the No. 1 spot for the Mustangs and won her matchup 6-1, 7-5 to improve her singles record to 3-4 on the year.

LaMette – playing in the No. 2 spot – also took her match to a third set super tiebreaker, winning 4-6, 6-1, 10-5 to secure the sweep for the Mustangs.

Saturday

In the second half of the back-to-back, Cal Poly took on the San Diego State Aztecs (5-1), who had only dropped one match all season coming into the game.

SDSU swept the match from the Mustangs, but there were tightly contested matchups all day long. The first point of the match from doubles play went to the Aztecs, but only by a very slim margin.

The No. 1 pairing was the first to finish as Ackerman and Bhunu fell 6-4. In the No. 2 spot, Delanie Dunkle and LaMette gave the Mustangs some momentum with a 6-3 victory. Then, with the doubles point on the line, the No. 3 pair of Bates and Peyton Dunkle fell in a very tight matchup 7-5.

In singles play, the Mustangs started the same lineup from top to bottom.

In the No. 1 spot, Bhunu was the first to finish, falling to her opponent 6-1, 6-2. Delanie Dunkle finished her match second from the No. 4 spot, falling to her opponent 6-1, 6-3.

Next up was Bates in the No. 6 position, who was not able to secure the win in a close match 6-2, 6-4.

LaMette played out of the No. 2 spot but was the fourth Mustang to fall in straight sets, as her match was 6-4, 6-3.

Revilla had one of the closest matchups of the day in the No. 5 spot, losing her match 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).

Ackerman played in the No. 3 spot and went into a third set super tie breaker, but could not come out with the victory, falling 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

The Mustangs will have a chance to get back on track when they return home to take on UC Davis on Sunday, Feb. 20 inside the Mustang Tennis Complex.