Women’s tennis sweeps No. 51 Fresno State

Cal Poly women’s tennis swept No. 51-ranked Fresno State 4-0 on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs (5-3, 2-0 Big West) handed Fresno State (7-2) their second loss of the season in the upset victory. The win over the Bulldogs made it two wins in five days for the Mustangs.

The No. 3 freshman duo of Eliza Bates and Peyton Dunkle kicked off the day with a 6-1 win and the Mustangs clinched the doubles point with the No. 1 doubles duo of redshirt junior Emily Ackerman and redshirt junior Kim Bhunu winning their set 6-4.

The No. 2 duo of Delanie Dunkle and Melissa LaMette did not need to finish their set, so they remained 6-1 in doubles play this year.

In singles play, No. 1 Bhunu defeated Fresno State’s No. 1 player 6-3 in the first set and 6-4 in the second set.

Next, in the No. 3 slot, LaMette, who is 6-4 on the season, won her sets convincingly with a 6-1 and a 6-2 win.

No. 2 grad student Laura Bente clinched the win for Cal Poly with a 6-3 and 6-4 win. This was Bente’s second match back from injury.

Peyton Dunkle did not finish her singles set and remains undefeated this season.

Cal Poly currently sits in second place in the Big West behind Cal State Fullerton (4-2, 2-0 Big West). The Mustangs are undefeated at home.

Cal Poly will be on the road for the next matchup against the University of San Francisco on Saturday, March 5 at 2 p.m.