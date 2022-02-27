Women’s basketball drops senior night matchup to Hawaii, 73-49

Cal Poly women’s basketball fell 73-49 to Hawaii on Saturday, Feb. 26 in their last game of the season at Mott Athletics Center.

Cal Poly (3-19, 2-11 Big West) charged onto the court with a competitive drive, yet in a matchup against top-seeded Hawaii (15-9, 11-3 Big West), the Mustang losing streak increased to five while remaining in the last place in Big West standings.

In light of senior night for the Mustangs, six players were honored in a ceremony before the game, including forward Kirsty Brown, forward Julia Nielacna, forward Hannah Scanlan, center Zoe Stachowski, point guard Maddie Vick and guard Maddie Willett.

The first quarter began with emotions at an all-time high for the Mustangs, when Brown, despite injury, was able to tie the record for most games played in Cal Poly program history seconds after the starting tip-off.

Brown passed the ball off-court directly to head coach Faith Mimnaugh and then went straight to the bench, and gameplay resumed for the Mustangs after celebrating the accomplishment.

Hawaii would take an early advantage at 4-0 in the first two minutes of the first quarter. The Mustangs would get on the board for the first time thanks to three pointers by Willett and Nielacna, two seniors honored at the pregame ceremony.

With 3:20 remaining in the first quarter, the Mustangs grabbed their first lead of the game at 13-12 and finished the quarter strong, holging a 18-17 lead going into the second.

Although starting with a lead in the second quarter, the Mustangs would not retain or secure another lead throughout the rest of the game.

The second quarter was relatively back-and-forth, but Hawaii went into break with a narrow 37-34 lead.

The third quarter is when the Rainbow Wahine took over. The Big West conference leader went on a 10-point run that would ultimately lead to a 14-point lead by the end of the third quarter, 55-41.

In the final quarter, the Mustangs continued to fall behind as Hawaii stretched their lead and capped off the night with a 73-49 victory.

Cal Poly will look to get back on track in their next Big West matchup against UC Irvine on Thursday, Mar. 3 inside the Bren Events Center.