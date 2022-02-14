Wrestling earns two wins against Air Force and CSU Bakersfield in final home matches

No. 12 Cal Poly picked up two wins in a tri-team dual against Air Force (27-18) and CSU Bakersfield (21-18) on Sunday, Feb. 13 inside the Mott Athletics Center. The two wins guarantee that Cal Poly (4-2) will have a winning dual meet record for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Air Force

The Mustangs started the day with a 27-18 victory over Air Force in a non-conference dual. The win over Air Force is the first ever by Cal Poly in eight meetings.

Starting with the 125-pound weight class, 29th-ranked redshirt freshman Antonio Lorenzo won by decision, 8-2, to put the Mustangs on the board early. At 133 pounds, Cal Poly forfeited, giving Air Force a 6-3 lead.

Redshirt sophomore Lawrence Saenz, ranked No. 31 in his weight class, defeated his opponent 6-3 in the 141-pound bout. 16th-ranked redshirt freshman Legend Lamer then pinned his opponent at 149 pounds. The two bout wins pushed Cal Poly’s lead to 12-6.

In the 157-pound match, redshirt junior Brawley Lamer fell 6-1. Redshirt senior Evan Wick, ranked No. 1 in the 165-pound weight class, won by technical fall 17-1, extending the Mustang lead to 17-9.

Redshirt sophomore Adam Kemp, ranked No. 8 in the 174-pound weight class, fell 2-0. Fifth-ranked redshirt sophomore Bernie Truax won by forfeit in the 184-pound bout. Sophomore Trent Tracy won by major decision 10-0 in the 197-pound match and, in the 285-pound weight class, redshirt junior Samuel Aguilar was pinned.

CSU Bakersfield

A Pac-12 dual with CSU Bakersfield saw Cal Poly pick up their second win over the Roadrunners in eight years.

Lorenzo opened the match again with a 12-4 major decision victory, improving his season record to 15-7. Cal Poly once again forfeited at 133 pounds.

Saenz then picked up an 11-2 major decision win and Legend Lamer followed with an 11-6 victory. Brawley Lamer fell 4-2, which slimmed Cal Poly’s lead to 11-9.

Wick continued his dominant season with a 23-8 technical fall win to move to 15-0 on the year. Junior Nathan Tausch fell 3-2 in the 174-pound bout.

Truax won by technical fall 23-8, which moved him to 12-1 on the season, and both Tracy and Aguilar fell by decisions to close the match at 21-18 in favor of the Mustangs.

Cal Poly will travel to Stanford on Saturday, Feb. 19 for their final Pac-12 dual of the season.