A third Cal Poly? Here’s everything you need to know

When liberal studies senior Elana Gladish was accepted into Cal Poly, she had to clear up a lot of confusion.

“I always felt like I had to say Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, which is kind of a mouthful, because otherwise people would mix it up with Cal Poly Pomona,” Gladish said. “I had classmates who would say they were going to Cal Poly but they actually meant Pomona. It’s just confusing because the schools seem linked but they’re not really.”

Now a third school will be added to the Cal Poly confusion.

On Jan. 26, the California State University (CSU) system announced the designation of CSU Humboldt as a polytechnic university, making Humboldt the third Cal Poly.

Cal Poly Humboldt, as it will now be known, joins Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona in providing students with a STEM-focused education that is distinct within the CSU system.

Polytechnic Legacy

From the year of its founding in 1901, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo has touted the “learn by doing” philosophy that has now become synonymous with all three polytechnic universities.

Cal Poly Pomona, located in Southern California, has its origins as an extension of the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus until it separated in 1966.

According to the Cal Poly Humboldt website, a polytechnic university is defined by its experiential approach to education as well as providing a high concentration of programs in STEM and applied sciences.

“It’s weird to think that the name Cal Poly is actually a title that can be given to any CSU,” Gladish said. “After going to this school for four years it’s hard not to feel like the name belongs to San Luis Obispo.”

The Educational Investment

The move to make Humboldt into a polytechnic university began in August of 2021 when Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new state budget allocated a historic $458 million for the infrastructure required to create Northern California’s first polytechnic.

According to Cal Poly Humboldt Communications Specialist Grant Scott-Goforth, the transition was a long time coming.

“Students will benefit from the expanded programs, classes, and facilities as we transition to a polytechnic,” he said in an email to Mustang News. “Thanks to California’s confidence in our approach and its historic investment in our future, students at Cal Poly Humboldt will now have more access than ever to practical experiences, from out-of-class research to on-the-job learning.”

The new funds will be used by the university to launch 12 new academic programs in Fall 2023 with additional programs following in years to come. Some proposed new programs include cybersecurity, energy systems engineering, geospatial analysis and cannabis studies.

Several plans for new academic facilities, building renovations, upgrades to lab spaces, additional student housing and added technology throughout the curriculum at Cal Poly Humboldt have also been made possible by the state funding.

Why Humboldt?

As of 2021, Cal Poly Humboldt is 30% under-enrolled and, by increasing STEM-focused curriculum offerings, Scott-Goforth said the school hopes to provide the northern part of the state with access to high-demand programs that will increase educational and career opportunities in the surrounding area.

Humboldt’s polytechnic designation is projected to draw students who seek the prestige associated with the name Cal Poly and bring broader recognition to the university.

“In many ways, Humboldt was already a polytechnic university,” Scott-Goforth said. “There is a rich history of programming in STEM fields — particularly in the area of Natural Resources — and the formal designation will be a clear signal to students about the type of education the campus offers,”

Before program additions, Cal Poly Humboldt had the third-highest percentage of students in the CSU enrolled in STEM programs, falling just behind Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona, according to the Cal Poly Humboldt website.

Humboldt also has a longstanding commitment to social and environmental responsibility which drives the university’s close relationship with tribal communities and its extensive offerings in Native American education. According to the university’s website, Cal Poly Humboldt plans to hold tribal knowledge to the core of its unique polytechnic teachings.

What Will Change?

While the university is expecting a 50% enrollment increase by 2025, there are currently no plans to change the admissions process or raise tuition costs. Expansion plans are in the works to accommodate the expected influx of students.

Humboldt emphasizes that the polytechnic designation will not negatively affect current humanities programs and that no programs will be cut or reduced.

The Class of 2022 will be Cal Poly Humboldt’s first graduating class.