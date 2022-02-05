Wrestling falls in Pac-12 dual against Oregon State, 21-10

No. 12 Cal Poly wrestling fell to Oregon State 21-10 on Friday, Feb. 4 in Corvallis. The loss drops the Mustangs’ overall dual record to 2-2 this season and 1-2 against Pac-12 opponents.

Cal Poly opened the dual with three straight losses, digging themselves into an early 9-0 deficit. Redshirt freshman Antonio Lorenzo, ranked No. 30 in the country by InterMat, fell 8-4 at 125 pounds. At 133 pounds, freshman Abe Hinrichsen lost 9-4. 31st-ranked redshirt sophomore Lawrence Saenz fell 5-3 in the 141-pound bout.

In the 149-pound bout, 17th-ranked redshirt freshman Legend Lamer won 4-2, putting the Mustangs on the board. With the win, he improved to 9-3 this season.

His brother, redshirt junior Brawley Lamer, then fell 6-0 in the 157-pound match as the Beavers pushed their lead to 12-3 halfway through the dual.

The best wrestler in the nation at 165 pounds, redshirt senior Evan Wick won by major decision, 17-4 to pick up four points for Cal Poly, which narrowed the Oregon State lead to 12-7. Wick kept his perfect record on the season with the win, advancing to 13-0.

Junior Nathan Tausch fell 3-1 in the 174-pound bout, while fifth-ranked redshirt sophomore Bernie Truax picked up a 5-2 win at 184 pounds. Truax improved to 10-1 this season.

Following Truax’s win, Oregon State won the final two bouts to close out the dual. Sophomore Trent Tracy fell 5-3 in the 197-pound match and redshirt junior Samuel Aguilar lost 3-1 in the 285-pound bout.

Cal Poly will look to bounce back when they host Air Force and CSU Bakersfield on Sunday, Feb. 13 inside Mott Athletics Center.