Wrestling falls to Oregon State, match canceled against Cal Baptist

Cal Poly Wrestling fell to the Oregon State Beavers 23-17 on Tuesday, Jan. 14 inside Mott Athletics Center. The Mustangs were originally scheduled to face both Oregon State and California Baptist in back-to-back meets, but the Lancers were forced to withdraw from the three-way dual meet due to COVID-19 issues.

In the match, redshirt sophomore Bernie Truax and redshirt junior Samuel Aguilar scored first-period falls and redshirt freshman Legend Lamer won by technical fall for the Mustangs (0-1). However, the Beavers (3-4) won the remaining seven bouts to secure their third victory of the season.

At the 149-pound class, Lamer improved to 5-0 on the year after recording an early takedown and 14 near-fall points in the next two minutes en route to a 16-0 technical fall victory.

Ranked No. 23 at 174 pounds, Truax improved to 3-1 by pinning Colton Beisley in 1 minute and 5 seconds. In the match, Truax scored an early takedown, Beisley escaped and Truax followed with another takedown.

Cal Poly’s final individual wrestling bout victory came when Aguilar registered a takedown a minute into his match against Hayden Still and earned his fall in 2:27. At 285 pounds, Aguilar raised his season record to 3-0.

Despite Oregon State’s team victory, the Beavers narrowly escaped with the win as two close matches went the Beavers’ way. Mustang freshman Trevor Tinker allowed a third-period reversal in a 6-5 loss to No. 29 J.J Dixon. In addition, redshirt sophomore Dylan Miracle and Beaver wrestler Ryan Reyes were tied 2-2 in the final period before Reyes earned an escape which helped him secure a 4-2 victory.

After the loss, the Mustangs will look to secure their first win of the season against North Dakota State (2-2) on Sunday, Jan. 24th inside Mott Athletics Center.