Student-run Subaltern Magazine returns for a second volume

Two Cal Poly students have teamed up to produce a second volume of The Subaltern Magazine to give a platform for student stories that often go unheard.
This magazine began as a senior project last spring and has been passed down for current students to continue.
Sociology alumna Rebecca Fox founded the magazine last year with graphic communication senior Reise Nichols. Fox defines “subaltern” as the colonial theory about giving a voice to the voiceless.
“We decided to name this magazine The Subaltern in hopes of giving a voice to people who historically have not had one,” Fox said.
Last year’s volume included a variety of mediums including poetry, art, essays and short stories surrounding mental health and identity. As the previous graphic designer on the magazine, Nichols said she hoped it would reach and inspire more people the following year.
Sociology junior Sophia deBoer and graphic communication senior Abigail Clark now manage the production of the magazine after having it passed down to them from Fox and Nichols.
The COVID-19 pandemic altered the magazine’s course last year and limited its reach, but this year, deBoer and Clark said they are embracing it. The two plan to use social media to gain student submissions of original work.
“When we were brainstorming the magazine we were like ‘Oh it’s… like a community without campus,’” deBoer said. “Since no one’s allowed to be on campus, we are trying to make some sort of community of our magazine.”
Despite still being in the beginning stage, Clark and deBoer said they’ve already begun receiving powerful submissions that they’re excited to put into the new volume.
“I think it’s just nice because whatever people submit they know that other people read and feel like they are not alone,” Clark said.
Clark’s responsibilities include the design aspects of the magazine, which gives her the task of capturing the essence of the student submissions in the best way possible.
“For me, I think I just want to make it beautiful and take these, like really small submissions and make it into something that demands attention almost,” Clark said.
According to the magazine’s Instagram page, student submissions can include opinion pieces, investigative reports, interviews, fiction, poetry, photography, art, advice columns and other visual or written work. Included in the guidelines for submissions, they ask students to think about, “What makes your stomach twist into a knot? What issue needs more attention? What has changed your life?”
Depending on the submissions they receive by Jan. 31, Clark and deBoer said they hope to have the new volume published by spring quarter online on issuu.com. They said they will use Instagram to update their followers on when the magazine will be live and how to access it.
The magazine is accepting submissions of original student work until Jan. 31. Works can be submitted through the form on their Instagram page or by emailing them at subalternmagazine@gmail.com.