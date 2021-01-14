Student-run Subaltern Magazine returns for a second volume

The COVID-19 pandemic altered the magazine’s course last year and limited its reach, but this year, deBoer and Clark said they are embracing it. The two plan to use social media to gain student submissions of original work.

“When we were brainstorming the magazine we were like ‘Oh it’s… like a community without campus,’” deBoer said. “Since no one’s allowed to be on campus, we are trying to make some sort of community of our magazine.”

Despite still being in the beginning stage, Clark and deBoer said they’ve already begun receiving powerful submissions that they’re excited to put into the new volume.

“I think it’s just nice because whatever people submit they know that other people read and feel like they are not alone,” Clark said.

Clark’s responsibilities include the design aspects of the magazine, which gives her the task of capturing the essence of the student submissions in the best way possible.

“For me, I think I just want to make it beautiful and take these, like really small submissions and make it into something that demands attention almost,” Clark said.

According to the magazine’s Instagram page, student submissions can include opinion pieces, investigative reports, interviews, fiction, poetry, photography, art, advice columns and other visual or written work. Included in the guidelines for submissions, they ask students to think about, “What makes your stomach twist into a knot? What issue needs more attention? What has changed your life?”

Depending on the submissions they receive by Jan. 31, Clark and deBoer said they hope to have the new volume published by spring quarter online on issuu.com. They said they will use Instagram to update their followers on when the magazine will be live and how to access it.

The magazine is accepting submissions of original student work until Jan. 31. Works can be submitted through the form on their Instagram page or by emailing them at subalternmagazine@gmail.com.