Wrestling picks up two wins against Northern Illinois and Little Rock

No. 12 Cal Poly wrestling earned wins over Northern Illinois (28-6) and Little Rock (40-0) on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Little Rock.

Northern Illinois

The Mustangs opened the day with a win against Northern Illinois in a non-conference dual. Cal Poly and the Huskies last met in the 2019-20 season, where the Huskies won 23-9.

30th-ranked redshirt freshman Antonio Lorenzo opened the match with a 7-4 victory in the 125-pound weight class while freshman Abe Hinrichsen followed and fell 7-6 at 133 pounds.

Redshirt sophomore Lawrence Saenz, ranked No. 30 in his weight class, defeated his opponent 4-2 in the 141-pound bout. After that, 18th-ranked redshirt freshman Legend Lamer picked up a 10-6 victory at 149 pounds.

In the 157-pound match, redshirt junior Brawley Lamer fell 10-4 while, sitting at No. 1 in the 165-pound weight class, redshirt senior Evan Wick won by forfeit.

Cal Poly then rallied four straight wins to ice the match. Redshirt sophomore Adam Kemp, ranked No. 9 in the 174-pound weight class, won 2-1. Fifth-ranked redshirt sophomore Bernie Truax defeated his opponent 6-2 in the 184-pound bout. Sophomore Trent Tracy won by major decision 11-1 in the 197-pound match. In the 285-pound weight class, redshirt junior Samuel Aguilar won 6-1.

Little Rock

A Pac-12 showdown with Little Rock saw Cal Poly pitch its first shutout in a dual since the 2004 season.

Lorenzo opened the match again with a 5-4 victory and Hinrichsen aveneged his earlier loss with a 8-1 win.

Saenz then picked up a 4-1 win and Legend Lamer followed with a 6-1 victory. Brawley Lamer won his match by forfeit.

Wick continued his dominant season with a 6-1 win while Kemp racked up his second victory of the day with a 4-1 win.

Truax and Tracy both won by technical falls. Truax won 18-3, whereas Tracy shutout his opponent, 16-0. Finally, Aguilar won by forfeit to close the match.

The Mustangs improved to 2-1 in duals after their two wins. Cal Poly will return to action Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. for a Pac-12 dual against Oregon State in Corvallis.