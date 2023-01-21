Cal Poly Wrestling rallied back from down 15-0 to defeat No. 8 Arizona State, 19-18, in Desert Financial Arena on Friday, Jan. 20.

After trailing, the Mustangs (4-6, 1-0 Pac-12) won four consecutive bouts against the Sun Devils (2-4, 0-1 Pac-12) and clinched the victory with a dominant third period from heavyweight Trevor Tinker.

Three decisions and a fall helped the Sun Devils get out to an early lead.

In that 15-0 run, redshirt sophomore Antonio Lorenzo nearly upset No. 7 Brandon Courtney of ASU, losing by one point.

Each of the four ASU wrestlers that won early is nationally ranked, and three of them fall within the top 10.

Then, redshirt freshman Luka Wick began to turn the tide for the Mustangs with a 5-0 decision to add three points to the board for the team.

Up next were the Lamer brothers, with redshirt sophomore Legend Lamer in the 165 class and graduate Brawley Lamer at 174 pounds. Legend tallied an escape, takedown and riding time advantage for the 4-0 victory.

Brawley picked up a takedown in each of the three periods to help him get an 8-2 decision. At the end of the brothers’ bouts, the score sat at 15-9.

Redshirt freshman Jarad Priest controlled his match, manhandling his opponent for multiple takedowns and a late pin with 34 seconds left for the six-point victory.

While individually the pin was not crucial to Priest’s win, the six points it gave him tied the overall match, while a major decision would have given the team just four points.

Priest’s win comes with No. 21 Adam Kemp sidelined at the 184 class.

“We competed with a chip on our shoulder and everyone played a part in picking up a marquee win against a Top 10 program,” head coach Jon Sioredas said to Cal Poly Athletics.

With No.7 Bernie Truax also out, redshirt freshman Kendall LaRosa wrestled up two classes at 197. He fell in an 8-1 decision, which left Cal Poly down 18-15 going into the heavyweight tilt.

After a silent first period, Tinker immediately earned points for an escape to start the second and boosted his score to 3-0 with a takedown. In the third period, he had three takedowns, which would have tied the meet at 18-18, but his riding time bonus clinched a major decision.

With Tinker’s victory, Cal Poly, without its best wrestler in Truax, upset its conference rival after trailing 15-0.

“I could not be more proud of our team, it’s a good time of year to hit our stride,” Sioredas said to Cal Poly Athletics.

The Mustangs have a week off before heading to CSU Bakersfield on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. to continue conference play.