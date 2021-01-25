Wrestling takes down Little Rock and California Baptist in dual meet blowouts

Cal Poly Wrestling swept a pair of dual meets against Arkansas-Little Rock and California Baptist on Sunday, Jan. 24 inside Mott Athletics Center.

A 33-8 win over Little Rock followed by a 30-12 win over Cal Baptist gave the Mustangs (2-1. 1-1 Pac-12) their first two victories of the season. Five Mustangs won both of their matchups on the day, helping Cal Poly earn landslide wins in each match.

Redshirt freshman Legend Lamer recorded a 15-2 major decision over Little Rock’s Joseph Bianchi, and later earned a 4-2 decision win over Cal Baptist’s AJ Raya. The two victories improved Lamer’s record to 7-0 on the year, as the freshman came into Sunday ranked No. 25 at the 149 pound class by TrackWrestling.

Redshirt sophomore Bernie Truax also earned two victories on the day, improving to 5-1 with a 20-4 technical fall over Little Rock’s Triston Wills and another fall against Johann Steinforth of Cal Baptist. Truax came into this week ranked No. 25 at the 174 pound class.

Cal Poly won eight out of 10 matchups with Little Rock en route to the 33-8 victory. Redshirt sophomores Adam Kemp and Lawrence Saenz along with Lamer and his brother, redshirt junior Brawley Lamer, all earned major decisions.

Freshman 197-pounder Trevor Tinker pinned Little Rock’s James Johnson to add six points to Cal Poly’s total.

Against Cal Baptist, Cal Poly earned seven wins out of 10 decisions to earn the 30-12 victory. The Mustangs jumped put to a 30-0 lead after winning the first seven matches before falling in the final three. Saenz at the 141 pound class and Kemp at the 165 pound class each earned decision wins to move to 2-0 on the day.

Redshirt freshman Antonio Lorenzo was the fifth Mustang to go 2-0 on Sunday, earning decision wins over Little Rock’s Khyler Brewer and Cal Baptist’s Antonio Saldate at the 125 pound class.

Wrestling will look to build off of Sunday’s performance with another Pac-12 matchup against Stanford on Thursday, Jan. 28 inside Mott Athletics Center.