Cal Poly aims to downsize the student body by 2020

Following a year where nearly 1,000 more students accepted Cal Poly’s offer of admission than expected, Cal Poly is now working towards bringing down the total enrollment size of its student body.

According to Associate Vice Provost for Marketing and Enrollment Development James Maraviglia, campus officials are purposely working toward bringing the overall enrollment numbers down to the 2016 size — 21,306 students — by 2020.

According to a census released by Cal Poly, final enrollment numbers tallied 21,812 students in Fall 2018, dropping nearly two percent from Fall 2017.

In Fall 2017, 22,370 students enrolled at Cal Poly, forcing the university to quickly accommodate nearly 1,000 more students than expected. This year, there were 855 fewer freshman students compared to 2017, the final census data revealed.

Despite the decrease in first year enrollment, the number of applicants for Fall 2018 admission was up 13 percent from 2016 with 48,609 applicants that year.