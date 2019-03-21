Cal Poly Chick-fil-A sets record with $2 million in sales for 2018

The Avenue’s on-campus Chick-fil-A set a record in 2018, bringing in more than $2 million in sales, despite being open only nine months out of the year. The location was recently presented with the “Two Million Dollar Award” by the Georgia-based fast food chain.

Cal Poly was one of 52 locations, out of 362 nationwide, to receive the award.

“Each year Chick-fil-A is the top seller throughout Campus Dining and each year it continues to get more popular,” Campus Dining Director Tom Visvikis said. “We are honored to receive this award and excited to make our hungry customers happy.”

The Avenue location saw a 23 percent increase in sales from 2017, bringing in approximately $2.2 million, according to Cal Poly Corporation Communications Specialist Aaron Lambert. This is the first time the location has made $2 million in sales since opening on campus in 1994.

The Cal Poly Chick-fil-A is the only location in San Luis Obispo County and one of two within 70 miles. Lambert noted that the record-breaking growth occurred despite not having a drive-thru.

Known for their chicken sandwiches, Chick-fil-A has come under fire in the past for supporting anti-LGBT organizations.