15 year-old pop star Grace VanderWaal to headline part two of Spring Fever

Singer-songwriter and winner of NBC’s 11th season of America’s Got Talent Grace VanderWaal will headline part two of Spring Fever, an on-campus concert series hosted by Associated Students, Inc. (ASI), at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 in the University Union Plaza.

At 12 years old, Vanderwaal stole America’s heart when she auditioned for America’s Got Talent in 2016 with a ukulele. Her original composition, “I Don’t Know My Name,” eventually led her to win the competition. She was both the second female and second child to win the show.

Now 15 years old, VanderWaal averages 1,936,761 monthly listeners on Spotify and her audition video has racked up nearly 100 million views on YouTube.

Industry management senior and Musical Entertainment Student Assistant at ASI Jennie Diaz said they chose VanderWaal because she is an “up and coming” pop artist and has gained a lot of attention since winning America’s Got Talent.

“ASI Events has brought country and hip hop artists this spring quarter, and we wanted to bring a different genre,” Diaz said.