Proposal indicates Cal Poly student parking permit prices will rise next year

Transportation and Parking Services (TAPS) is proposing a 5 percent increase in parking pass prices for the 2019-20 academic year, but the changes are not official yet.

The proposed increase translates to students paying an additional $10 per quarter, or $30 annual increase. Between commuter and residential permits, this is expected to generate $87,000 of additional revenue, according to a proposal presented at an Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) board of directors meeting.

Resident permits are now projected to cost $660 per year and commuter rover permits are projected to cost $630 per year, according to the proposal.

With increasing maintenance costs of parking structures, TAPS needs additional revenue to remain entirely self-supporting. Money collected from parking permits reimburses the state for constructing parking facilities, like the Village Drive Parking Structure.

Despite the proposal, the TAPS Advisory Committee has yet to respond, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier.



“No decision has been made yet on any parking permit increases,” Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News. “There are no price increases to report at this time.”

Changes are projected to go into effect August 1, according to the proposal.

“Transportation and Parking Services continues to encourage campus community members to utilize alternative transportation methods whenever possible in order to lessen the demand on the campus parking resources,” Lazier wrote.