19-year-old female rescued after falling 50 feet from Bishop Peak

A 19-year-old female fell approximately 50 feet off Bishop Peak while climbing or repelling Tuesday morning, according to San Luis Obispo City Fire Battalion Chief Bob Bisson. She was hiking off-trail.

A 911 call was received at 7:55 a.m. from a member of her group and firefighters made physical contact with the climber at 8:40 p.m.

“It took us a little longer because she was in a unique location. It was only somewhere you can climb or rappel to, so we had to do the same,” Bisson said.

The climber regained consciousness after being rescued, but was still disoriented. She was treated on the scene for head injuries and facial trauma and airlifted by a rescue helicopter to the Sierra Vista Regional Hospital, according to Bisson.

A Santa Barbara Fire Department rescue helicopter assisted with the rescue along with CAL Fire SLO and a county emergency rescue team.

The helicopter landed at the hospital at 9:55 a.m. and the climber is currently being treated for her moderate trauma injuries.

“Bishop Peak is a beautiful place, but we recommend people stay on publicized hiking routes and don’t veer from them because it’s harder for us to get to. We will get there, but does take longer,” Bisson said.