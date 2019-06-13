Truck carrying supplies for graduation crashes into Highland Bridge

A delivery truck transporting canopies for graduation hit the Highland bridge Wednesday, June 12 around 6 p.m. The truck exceeded the height restriction of the bridge.

According to Walker-Lewis Rents Delivery Driver Albert Biscarra, another truck was sent after the crash to deliver the supplies for the commencement ceremonies.

“I had never driven underneath this underpass and I guess there is just a certain vertical space, so it wasn’t the right one,” Buscarra said.

According to University Police Department (UPD), they cannot move the truck until the railroad on the bridge has been inspected.

This is not the first time the bridge on Highland Drive has been hit. In Jan. 2016, a double-decker bus, attempting to go under the bridge crashed, and in July 2018 a similar incident occurred with a delivery truck.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.