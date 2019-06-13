Business administration senior Nicole Scalone dies in collision

Business administration senior Nicole Scalone died in a car accident the morning of Friday, June 12. She was expected to graduate at the Spring 2019 commencement ceremony this weekend.

She will be posthumously awarded her degree, according to a campus-wide email.

“The university is in contact with her family to offer our support, and our thoughts are with them and Nicole’s friends during this difficult time,” the email read.

According to the San Luis Obispo Tribune,California Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 101 near Higuera Street Wednesday around 2:30 a.m.

Scalone, a Washington native, was reportedly driving in the wrong lane when the collision occurred.

Scalone was a member of Cal Poly’s Women in Business and a participant in the Orfalea College of Business Peer Mentoring Program.

Counseling services are available to students.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.