A power outage occurred in Downtown San Luis Obispo at approximately 7:40 p.m. according to the Pacific Gas and Electric website.

The outage affects about 326 customers at this time.

The area without power extends from Monterey St. just past Murray Ave. and from Santa Rosa St. to just beyond Morro St.

PG&E crews are assessing the cause and power is estimated to be restored by 11:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.