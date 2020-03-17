All spring quarter classes moved online, graduation ceremony postponed

After a third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the county, all Cal Poly spring quarter classes have been moved online, according to a campus-wide email.

In addition, Cal Poly is strongly encouraging all students to plan on attending spring quarter virtually from their permanent home residences.

Students living on-campus who do not intend to return to campus for the quarter should take their belongings if possible. If on-campus residents cannot remove all belongings or have already departed, they will be allowed to return after mid-May to pick up their possessions.

On-campus residents will receive further information tonight from University Housing.

Graduation will be postponed as the university looks into “an alternate form of recognizing our graduates.”

Effective immediately, the Recreation Center and Robert E. Kennedy Library are closed, except for the library’s 24/7 room.

“The rapidly changing circumstances around the COVID-19 outbreak require us to continuously reassess our efforts aimed at slowing the spread of the virus in our community,” President Jeffrey Armstrong wrote in an email.

Armstrong also asked all non-essential employees to not come to campus. Employees will continue to receive their standard rate of pay.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.