Many SLO hotels offering refunds for graduation reservations

Now that graduation has been postponed due to coronavirus, multiple hotels in San Luis Obispo are confirming they will refund reservations made for graduation.

La Quinta Inn and Suites will refund any reservations cancelled because of coronavirus, according to an employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

If a person cannot travel because of the virus, the hotel currently allows same-day room cancellations for a refund, the employee said.

“We’re not really trying to keep people’s money. We’re extremely lenient and extremely understanding,” the employee said.

Hotel Buena Vista will also allow cancellations, according to front desk employee Chris Pena.

Reservations made through third parties such as Expedia have to be cancelled through the third party, and the hotel will approve the cancellation, Pena said.

Mission Inn will also refund cancellations made because of coronavirus, Front Desk Manager Alex Salinas said.

At Garden Street Inn, anyone who cancels their reservation 48 hours before check in will be refunded, according to Front Desk Reservationist Ciara Girard.

The University Inn will provide refunds for room cancellations, according to General Manager Asit Shinglot.