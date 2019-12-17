4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes San Luis Obispo County

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake shook San Luis Obispo County and Monterey County Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred at 10:29 a.m. near the unincorporated community of Cholame — approximately 35 miles from the Cal Poly campus.

Residents felt the shake across San Luis Obispo, according to the USGS. More than 550 people have reported feeling the earthquake on the USGS website.

There has been no major property damage reported at this time.

Did you feel it? Remember: drop, cover, hold on. https://t.co/5uir4XCBap — SLO County OES (@slocountyoes) December 17, 2019

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.