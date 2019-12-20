Unauthorized cannabis delivery service busted after allegedly selling fraudulent products

San Luis Obispo Police arrested a resident on suspicion of operating a cannabis delivery service without proper permits.

Josephus Stallworth was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 17 after detectives served a search warrant at his home on the 2900 block of Rockview, according to a news release.

Police seized more than 10,000 cannabis products and several thousand dollars, according to the news release. Most of Stallworth’s products are believed to be fraudulently packaged items intended to match legal cannabis products.

Detectives received information that Stallworth had been selling large quantities of cannabis from his residence during the past several weeks. Their investigation led police to believe Stallworth had been operating without permits from the Bureau of Cannabis Control.

“Licensed cannabis retailers are required to meet safety standards developed by the State of California and the Bureau of Cannabis Control,” the news release read. “Consuming cannabis from an unlicensed retailer can lead to serious health risks.”

Cannabis delivery services in San Luis Obispo must obtain a permit from the city and from the Bureau of Cannabis Control to operate.

Stallworth was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $25,000. His court date is set for Dec. 31.