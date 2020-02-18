Milich arrived at Cal Poly in 2006 to coach both the men’s and women’s programs. Over the course of 14 years, the Mustangs’ success increased dramatically both in and out of the pool.

Cal Poly broke all 28 individual and team program records several times over, won 20 individual conference titles and sent five swimmers to the NCAA Championships under Milich’s leadership.

In Cal Poly’s final season in the Big West Conference, which included powerhouses like UC Santa Barbara, UC Davis and UC Irvine, Milich coached both the men’s and women’s teams to third-place finishes at the conference championships — the highest-ever placement for the program before switching to the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation.

Despite all the accolades and awards, Milich said he will miss the relationships he built with student athletes the most.

“This past year I think I went to 11 weddings, and they’re all like mini reunions,” Milich said. “[The students] are part of why I coach. I said a long time ago that I would keep coaching as long as it was fun, and they kept it fun.”

Senior swimmer Amelia Feick is one of several athletes who have won conference titles and broken program records during Milich’s tenure. Feick said she attributes her success to the coaching, the facility and the tight-knit team culture that Milich helped foster.

“Our team is a family,” Feick said. “You spend all this time with these people, it’s people you can lean on, people who become your friends, your roommates. It’s a great team culture and I feel lucky to be a part of it.”

An integral part of the Swimming and Diving team’s family-oriented culture is a heavy emphasis on academic success, something Milich went the extra mile for in his time as head coach. Unlike most coaches at Cal Poly, Milich holds practice twice a day in order to accommodate a diverse set of majors and heavy class schedules.

Cal Poly Athletic Director Don Oberhelman said he does not know if he has seen many coaches go out of their way for academic success like Milich has in his entire career.

“He’s not somebody that’s ever going to brag,” Oberhelman said. “But if he were, I think he would spend a lot of time talking about the number of engineers and architecture majors and other high achieving students that have come through his program that also excelled in the pool.”

While 100 percent graduation rates among his students athletes is no small feat, Milich’s goal-oriented approach goes beyond academics alone.