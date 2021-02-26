About 3.5% of San Luis Obispo County is fully vaccinated

While San Luis Obispo County remains in phase 1B of vaccinations (residents 65 and older), K-12 teachers and childcare workers are now also eligible to receive the vaccine, per Gov. Newsom’s promise to allocate 10% of vaccines for education.

So far, San Luis Obispo County distributed 39,805 first dose vaccines, with 36,611 being administered to healthcare workers and residents older than 65.

As of Feb. 19, 9,877 residents received the second dose of the vaccine. Given this week’s increase in vaccinations, about 3.5% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.

The county plans to distribute more than 10,000 vaccine doses next week at their three vaccine sites, County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said.

Throughout the pandemic, the Latinx community had been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

In San Luis Obispo County, Latinos account for 33% of all cases, but only 22.9% of the population, whereas white people account for 36.7% of all cases, but 68.5% of the population.

The county is working with the Promotores Collaborative, the farmworker Taskforce and other Latino leaders to expand vaccination in the Latinx community, Borenstein said.

For more detailed information on vaccine distribution, see here.